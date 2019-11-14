Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
Judith A. "Judi" Schabell


1944 - 2019
Judith A. "Judi" Schabell Obituary
Judith A. "Judi" Schabell

Green Bay - Judith A. "Judi" Schabell, age 74, of Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She was born November 23, 1944 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Cletus and June (Collins) Jelinski and was a graduate of Green Bay East High School, Class of 1962.

Judi retired as head of medical records at UW-Fox Valley Health, a job that she enjoyed and was very proud of.

Judi was a talented and creative lady who loved to sew and make crafts. She also loved reading mystery novels. Judi loved to attend the Renaissance Faire in Bristol and attended every year. Holidays were very special to Judi, especially Christmas and Halloween. Her family was her greatest joy.

Judith is survived by her 2 daughters, Kristen Schabell and Kim (Bradford) Pollard; 3 grandchildren: Ian, Isabella and Olivia and 6 siblings: Jim (Cathy) Jelinski, Richard Jelinski, Sandy (Elmer) Koenig, Joanne Wanek, Teri Corbeille and Kathy (Dale) Kelsey. She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 PM. A funeral service will follow at 12 PM. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
