Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Mark Lutheran Church
1167 Kenwood St.
Green Bay, WI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mark Lutheran Church
1167 Kenwood St.
Green Bay, WI
Judith Ann Altergott


1938 - 2019
Judith Ann Altergott Obituary
Judith Ann Altergott

Green Bay - Judith Ann (Peterson, Nelson) Altergott, 80, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 3, 2019, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Judy is now at peace, enjoying eternal life in heaven with our Savior Jesus Christ.

She was born in Oconto Falls on October 10, 1938 to the late Blaine and Marie (Goodell ) Peterson.

She married Charles (Chuck) Altergott on July, 21 1984 and has now joined him in heaven.

Judy was employed by Green Bay Correctional Institution. She was a member of St Mark Lutheran Church in Green Bay and played in their Handbell Choir. Judy enjoyed traveling, golf, bowling, skiing, stained glass, wood crafting, and being involved in the lives of her children, step children, grandchildren, step grandchildren and great grandchildren..

Judy was blessed with a loving family and blessed all of them with her love and support. Survivors include daughter Colleen & Dennis Janikowski, sons; Bradley & Jean Nelson, Craig & Diane Nelson, Timothy & Lori Nelson; stepdaughters Janice & James Luebke, Sandra & David Treichel and Carolyn & Robert Hein; 10 grandchildren,7 step-grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren,3 step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother- in law Robert Altergott, two sisters-in- law, Mary Ann Reimer and Shirley Byler and many nieces and nephews.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents Blaine & Marie (Goodell) Peterson, brother Royce Peterson, son David Nelson, and husband Charles (Chuck) Altergott.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00pm at Lyndahl Funeral Home, Green Bay, WI. Friends and family may also visit Wednesday from 10:00am to 11:00 am at St Mark Lutheran Church 1167 Kenwood St. Green Bay, WI 54304 prior to Mass at 11:00 am. Luncheon will follow in Friendship Hall at St Mark Lutheran Church.

For on line condolences please visit www.lyndahl.com

In lieu of flowers memorial donations could be made to Bellin Cancer Research Center or St. Mark Lutheran Church in Green Bay. A special thank you to the staff at Bellin Cancer Center for taking such good care of our Mom.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
