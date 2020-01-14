|
|
Judith Ann "Judie" (Robertson) Hoslet
Green Bay - Judith Ann "Judie" (Robertson) Hoslet, 80, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1940, in De Pere to Ralph and Dorothy (Plog) Robertson.
Judie graduated from St. Joseph Academy. On July 2, 1960, she married Thomas Hoslet at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. She worked for multiple trucking companies over the years, including Consolidated Freightways and Fox Midwest, before retiring in 1995 at the age of 55.
Judie enjoyed spending time on her computer, playing the piano, and doing craftwork which included, knitting, crocheting, sewing and needlepoint. She also had a green thumb. Judie enjoyed time in the pool with her grandchildren and hosting many family gatherings, especially Christmas and Easter.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas; children, James (Diane) Hoslet, Steven (April) Hoslet, and Melanie Hoslet; five grandchildren, Mariah (Casey) Hagenow, Nathaniel Hoslet, Jacob Hoslet, William Nollenberg, and Gavin Hoslet; her brother, Brother Roderick "Jim" Robertson; and sister, Jeanne Suda.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia "Jinny" Vande Hei; brothers-in-law, Joseph Suda and Robert Vande Hei; and a nephew, Rick Vande Hei.
Visitation will be held at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 S. Oneida St., from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mike Ingold officiating.
A memorial fund has been established in Judie's name to benefit the ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter at www.alsawi.org/donate
The family expresses their sincere gratitude to Dr. Jason Hoppe and the staffs of Rennes Health and Rehabilitation.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020