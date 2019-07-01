Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
New Life Community Church
6258 Crest Drive
Pulaski, WI
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Community Church
6258 Crest Drive
Pulaski, WI
Judith Ann (Judy) Nowak


1941 - 2019
Judith Ann (Judy) Nowak Obituary
Judith (Judy) Ann Nowak

PULASKI - Judith (Judy) Ann Nowak, 78, peacefully went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1941 in Antigo, WI. On August 5, 1960, she married Gilbert Nowak, Sr. She had an amazing gift of hospitality and the ability to make lifelong friends. She was a gifted seamstress and used her creative talents to bless many. Judith had a heart of gold and an angelic singing voice. She was also an avid doll collector. She loved teaching and studying the Bible, roses, gardening, reading, swimming, and watching Hallmark movies. Most of all she cherished her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen (Elliott) and Burt Rowell, and her beloved husband Gilbert. She leaves behind her sister Patricia (Harvey) Rueckert; her children, Guy (Leslie), Gilbert, AZ; JoAnn (Craig) Nowak-Fischer, Denver, CO; Gilbert Jr., Tomah, WI; Brian, Oklahoma City, OK; Terri (Jay) Bartholomew, Milwaukee, WI; Becky (Rick) Nowak-Wied, Pulaski, WI; 21 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at New Life Community Church, 6258 Crest Drive in Pulaski followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Robert Wied will officiate.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Donations can also be made online at www.samaritanspurse.org or by phone (828) 262-1980. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Howard, WI. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2019
