|
|
Judith Ann Wagner
Amberg - Judith Ann Wagner
71 of Amberg, was peacefully called home on February 15, surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born on October 28, 1947 I Port Washington to Albert and Viola (Luelloff) Heimerl. She married Robert Wagner on August 23, 1969. They moved to northern Wisconsin to build their home together, on the Pike River, where they shared some of their first dates. Judy served on the Marinette County Board, was an EMT for the Wausaukee Rescue Squad, and worked as an office manager for Dr. Lee's medical practice in Wausaukee. For 25 years, Judy taught medical administration classes at NWTC. Judy loved the outdoors. She loved gardening and enjoyed canoeing, sailing, bicycling and camping. She was also an avid woodcarver and quilter. She was a pillar of the congregation at Grace Lutheran Church of Pembine, volunteering many hours in the office and at work bees at Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp in Crystal Falls.
Judy is survived by her husband Robert, her Children Christopher (Erin) Wagner of Green Bay, Jeremy (Heidi) Wagner of Dale, and Amanda (Jason) Massopust of Waterford and seven grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Pembine on Saturday, February 23 at 12 noon. Visitation will start at 10am.
The family would like to thank Unity Hospice in DePere for their care and compassion during Judy's last days.
Roubal Funeral Home of Wausaukee is assisting with arrangements; online condolences can be shared at www.roubalfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019