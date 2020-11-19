1/1
Judith C. De "Judy" Grave
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith "Judy" C. De Grave

Green Bay - Judith "Judy" C. De Grave,

77, Green Bay, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Tender Hearts Assisted living in Howard. Judy was born on September 23, 1943, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the daughter of the now late Roland A. and Luella M. (Fonder) De Grave. Judy was a graduate of West De Pere High School and graduated from St. Norbert College with a B.S. Degree in Education: Social Sciences. She taught at West De Pere High School her entire career with the exception of one year at. St. Joseph Academy. Judy loved her job and was dedicated to making a difference in the lives of her students and helping them become better citizens. She loved animals but especially her Gordon Setters, her Golden Doodles and even her mutts- she loved them all. Judy was a voracious reader of mysteries and thrillers and maxed out her kindle with her E-books. She loved nature and greatly enjoyed taking her dogs for walks at the Dunes or wherever her heart and legs took her.

Judy is survived by her siblings: Gary (Pat) De Grave, Corpus Christie, TX; Roger (Betty) De Grave, Luxemburg; Gale (Steve) Schmiedlin, Oconomowoc; Gini (Kip) Detry, Pound; Kathleen De Grave, Pittsburg, KS; and Michael (Diane) De Grave, Green Bay. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law: Earl Lee, sister-in-law: Sherri De Grave, a niece: Michaela De Grave, a special friend: John Patterson.

In accordance with Judy's wishes private services will be held for the immediate family. Burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery, De Pere. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society.

The family would like to offer a warm note of appreciation to the staffs of Tender Hearts Assisted Living for all of their loving care and compassion. Also, a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for all of their kind assistance, your kindness will never be forgotten






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Green Bay Press-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved