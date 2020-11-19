Judith "Judy" C. De GraveGreen Bay - Judith "Judy" C. De Grave,77, Green Bay, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Tender Hearts Assisted living in Howard. Judy was born on September 23, 1943, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the daughter of the now late Roland A. and Luella M. (Fonder) De Grave. Judy was a graduate of West De Pere High School and graduated from St. Norbert College with a B.S. Degree in Education: Social Sciences. She taught at West De Pere High School her entire career with the exception of one year at. St. Joseph Academy. Judy loved her job and was dedicated to making a difference in the lives of her students and helping them become better citizens. She loved animals but especially her Gordon Setters, her Golden Doodles and even her mutts- she loved them all. Judy was a voracious reader of mysteries and thrillers and maxed out her kindle with her E-books. She loved nature and greatly enjoyed taking her dogs for walks at the Dunes or wherever her heart and legs took her.Judy is survived by her siblings: Gary (Pat) De Grave, Corpus Christie, TX; Roger (Betty) De Grave, Luxemburg; Gale (Steve) Schmiedlin, Oconomowoc; Gini (Kip) Detry, Pound; Kathleen De Grave, Pittsburg, KS; and Michael (Diane) De Grave, Green Bay. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law: Earl Lee, sister-in-law: Sherri De Grave, a niece: Michaela De Grave, a special friend: John Patterson.In accordance with Judy's wishes private services will be held for the immediate family. Burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery, De Pere. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society.The family would like to offer a warm note of appreciation to the staffs of Tender Hearts Assisted Living for all of their loving care and compassion. Also, a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for all of their kind assistance, your kindness will never be forgotten