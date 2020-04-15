|
Judith E. Kline
Cecil, WI - Judith Eileen (Mann) Kline, age 72, Town of Cecil, passed away faithfully due to heart disease complications on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private family burial was at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family.
Judee was born November 17, 1947 in Marshfield, WI, to Verlin Harold and Violet (Doehr) Mann. She grew up on the family farm in Sherry where she was raised valuing hard work, a love of nature, and family. She graduated from Auburndale High School in Auburndale in 1966. She participated in the first Wisconsin Junior Olympics, competing in many events namely the balance beam where she was the acclaimed state champion.
After completing high school she worked for a variety of institutions, most notably Wood County co-op, Green Bay Press Gazette, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Wisconsin Department of Transportation where she met the love of her life and complete companion William (Bill) Kline, who lovingly and compassionately shared and enjoyed the last twenty-three years of her life truly together. Judee and Bill were a unique loving couple, very supportive of each other in life's many challenges. She retired as a Program Assistant Supervisor from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in the Shawano office.
Judee was a very dedicated, loving and proud mother of three sons. She was very proud of the way she raised her sons and what they have accomplished. When young, and a single mother, she refused to take government assistance of any kind. She was incredibly proud of this. She loved her sons unconditionally and was always supportive. She encouraged her sons to take on her love for wrestling willing to drive throughout the midwest in pursuit of their success. She passionately discussed her love of the sport, no matter the audience. Her love of the sport pushed her to support the development of a youth wrestling program for Green Bay, aiding the coaches herself in its foundational years.
Judee was a prolific reader. Her library consisted of over 900 books, largely novels in history and patriotism. Her favorite book was Gone with the Wind. She always made sure her grandchildren were sent books on their birthdays and Christmas, encouraging them to enjoy reading and discussing important literature.
Judee loved traveling the world with Bill. She enjoyed scrapbooking documenting the many trips they had taken. On her trips and in her daily life Judee would connect with people throughout the world, never failing to express her opinions. Without hesitancy, she expressed herself exactly the way she felt no matter the subject regardless of who she was speaking to. Even without a filter she was able to see a person for who they were without judgement, a trait she valued and expected of her family.
Judee was intensely patriotic. She displayed her patriotism through many forms from painting wilted flowers red, white, and blue, thanking the troops in prayer and at every meal, and displaying many flags and memorabilia from visits to museums, presidential homes, and libraries in her house. Judee showed no hesitation in the support of veterans and their respective organizations.
With class in mind she was always concerned with being presentable with not a hair out of place, from the hat on her head to the heels on her shoes. But while in the comfort of her own home and with her family her dress of choice was always a bathrobe, encouraging others to feel comfortable as well.
She would spend hours outside in her flower and vegetable gardens. She loved her vegetable garden specifically for its ability to provide for her family. She enjoyed canning vegetables that grew in the garden, and true to her belief she gave them generously to family and friends.
Survived and loved by her husband: Bill Kline, children Jon (Sabrina) Weiler, Cory (Patty) Weiler, Kent (Beth) Weiler, eight grandchildren: Alexis, Kristofer and Anna Weiler, Brody and Brock Weiler, Jack, Kate and Megg Weiler, also Judee's stepchildren - Joni Dean, William (Chris) Kline, Michael (Susan) Kline and their eight children and grandchildren: Chad, Megan, Alex, Kip Dean, William, Conrad Kline, Ayden, Adelyn Dean, two Godchildren: Amie (Seifert) Ladick, Rome Seifert. Her siblings: Joan (Mann) Herb Seifert, Jim (Linda Kundinger) Mann and Jere Mann. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Violet Mann, uncles and aunt: Curtis Mann, Donald Mann, Kenneth (Lorraine) Doehr.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of Judee's favorite charities: Salvation Army, Boys Town, Veterans Organizations-, s, and the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020