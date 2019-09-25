|
Judith Ellen Twomey
Green Bay - Judy Twomey, 75, Green Bay, passed on Thursday, 19 September 2019 after a ten-month battle with cancer. She was born on 23 October 1943 to the late Urban and Margaret (Rice) Vande Walle in Green Bay, WI. as the youngest of seven children to her Irish and Dutch parents. Judy was baptized as a Roman Catholic at St. Mary's Parish in De Pere, where she would receive her primary education, and the sacraments of First Holy Eucharist and Confirmation. In 1961 she married Roger Ferris, giving birth to and raising her four loving and caring children; Lee Randall, Nicholas Paul (Lori Gehl), Susan Marie (Jon Sauld) and Stephen Matthew (Cleo Dorner). All were baptized, raised and educated through their college years in the Roman Catholic faith.
In July of 1989, Judy was married to Timothy Joseph Twomey at St. Willebrord Parish in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Judy gained two stepchildren in Meghan (Anurag) Khaitan and Sean Twomey. Judy and Tim's time together was cut short by Tim's passing in 1993. Although their time together was short, Tim, Meghan and Sean celebrated many life moments.
Judy shared the last twenty years of her life with Fred (Fritz) Monroe, enjoying many trips together and time spent with Fritz's extended family; son Todd (Linda Dessell) Monroe, daughter Renee (Jerry) Dorsett and six grandchildren: Mitch, Kayla, Branden, Ben, Megan & William, along with five great grandchildren: Austin, Lexie, Cameron, Luke & Hattie. She particularly enjoyed her Friday night fish fry with Fritz.
Judy enjoyed a rich and full life; as a mother and as an active real estate broker/agent in the Green Bay area for over thirty years. She had a wide circle of friends who enriched her life. She was an active member of her Catholic communities, participating in the mass as audio/visual support and with regular assistance in funeral ministry. She truly enjoyed her volunteer service for many years at St. Vincent's hospital that allowed her to transport patients to their appointments, enabling her to strike up yet another conversation. She also volunteered with the local Soup Kitchen. Judy became an accomplished painter in her home studio, mastering her craft with classes at the Clearing in Door County. She loved art, music and travel.
Judy is survived by her four children: Lee, Nick (Lori), Susan (Jon) and Steve (Cleo); twelve grandchildren: Alexander, Zachary, Cosette, Christian, Ryan, Sarah, Benjamin, Eli, Samantha, Ross, Carly and Jack; and three step grand children: Indira, Haley & Jack. She is also survived by her sister Jean (Bill) Rentmeester and many loving cousins, nephews and nieces.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents Urban and Margaret (Rice) Vande Walle, her siblings: Betty, Dick, Glen, Tom and Carol. She was joined by her radiant granddaughter Emily Sauld on 21 September 2019.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, from 9:00am until 10:45am at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Drive, Allouez. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with Fr. Tom Reynebeau officiating. Burial for immediate family will be held at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in De Pere. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019