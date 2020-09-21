Judith H. Kissel
Green Bay - Judith Ann Kissel (Hendricks) passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Judi was born to the late Lola and Milton Hendricks in Green Bay, WI on August 6, 1938. She graduated from East High School in 1956, and attended St. Norbert College. On December 27, 1957, she married the love of her life, Robert Edward Kissel Jr.
Judi enjoyed being a homemaker—she loved to entertain, kept a beautifully decorated home, and looked forward to her work with the Service League, P.E.O., and Garden Club. Her artistic flair could be found in every part of her life, with a natural talent for sketching and painting—talents that she passed along to her children and grandchildren. In her younger years, Judi and Bob shared many memories of their camping and playing cards with her sister Gail and her family. They also enjoyed other family events including duck hunting, Kissel Kar heritage events, and sailing the Great Lakes.
Judi is survived by her sister Gail Daley (Pat), her children Kendall (Dan Ruder), Robert (Kim), Peter (Erica Jensen). Grandchildren Isaac Sloat, Rebecca Thompson (Chris), Kathryn Kissel, Austin Kissel, Ingrid Reinhardt (David). Great grandchild Camden J.Thompson. Nephews David Darling (Andrea) and family, Jay Reeder (Debbie) and family, and William Siegel (Dawn) and family. Nieces Elizabeth Reeder( Bob), Elizabeth Chenore (Royce)and family. Sister in-laws Elizabeth Reeder, and Carolyn Kissel
Judi is preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Kissel Jr., parents Milton and Lola (Deno) Hendricks, In-laws Robert and Margaret (Barkhausen) Kissel. Brothers in- law William Kissel, John Reeder and Charles Darling. She is also survived by other extended family and dear friends.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Care For all Ages. Through their compassion and support Judi was able to enjoy a full life in her final years. We appreciate your special attention to our mother: Angie, Destiny, Amy,Tanya, Holly, Jackie, Kristy, Cindy, Thea, Paige, Tammy, Rachel, Kendall, and Cierra and many more! Judi and her family also thank Unity Hospice for their care and support throughout her final journey.
Per Judi's wishes services are being held privately by the family. Interment be next to her husband at Woodlawn Cemetery. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Judi please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Judi is now re-united with the love of her life, Bob.