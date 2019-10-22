|
|
Judith "Judy" Jandt
Pound - Judith "Judy" A. Jandt, age 82 of Pound, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 with her daughter by her side. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Pastor Fred Mai officiating. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019