Services
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Jandt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith "Judy" Jandt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith "Judy" Jandt Obituary
Judith "Judy" Jandt

Pound - Judith "Judy" A. Jandt, age 82 of Pound, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 with her daughter by her side. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Pastor Fred Mai officiating. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now