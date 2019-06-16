Resources
Judith K. (Perrault) Thompson

Mesa, AZ - Judith K. (Perrault) Thompson, born on July 8, 1941 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to the late Lillian Pokorny and the late Sylvester Perrault, passed away at home with family on May 30, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona.

Judith was preceded in death by her daughters, Deborah Holstead and Lisa Holstead; sister, Jean Kabacinski, grandson Declan. She is survived by her sons, Steve and Eric; daughters, Susan Holstead and Laurie Brain.

Celebration of life on Saturday, July 13 from 11:00 to 1:30 p.m. at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum, 2121 Riverside Dr, Green Bay, gathering at Pamperin Park following Services.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2019
