Judith "Judy" Kyles
Green Bay - Judith "Judy" A. Kyles, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born March 14, 1936, in Green Bay to the late Paul Sr. and Hilda (Bowers) Kyles. Judy graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1954 and attended LaCrosse State College. She worked at Aim Variety and the Belson Company. After she retired, Judy worked as a crossing guard near Langlade School, her favorite job. Judy was a sports nut enjoying the Cubs, the Packers and college football. She was an avid golfer and bowler.
She is survived by her siblings, Paul Jr. (Jane) Kyles, Mary (Chuck) Allard, Mark (Kristen) Kyles and Doug (Mary Jo) Kyles; a sister-in-law, Teresa "Tessie" Kyles; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Fred, Stephen and William Kyles; and a brother-in-law, Eugene McDonald.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Tom Reynebeau officiating. Burial was in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com
Judy's family extends a special thank you to everyone at Wyndemere where Judy lived for the past two years. She enjoyed living there and received excellent care.