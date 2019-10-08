|
|
Judith Lou Nigbur
St. Germain - Judith Lou Nigbur, 86, St. Germain, WI, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was born in Horicon, WI on July 16, 1933 to the late Armond and Adeline (Nungessor) Genzmer. Judith married Norbert Nigbur on May 11, 1957 in Minocqua, WI. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, doing puzzles and Xmas in July. Judith loved nature. Her greatest joy was watching the deer, birds and other animals out her kitchen window.
Survivors include her husband Norbert Nigbur; children, Deborah Nigbur, Teresa Nigbur, Rose Nigbur, Andrew (Michele) Nigbur; grandchildren, Hrisanthi (Isaac) Hernandez, Vanessa (Michael) Krueger, Kenny Hewitt, Jennifer Hewitt, Chelsea Nigbur, Mitchell Nigbur, Cindy Ladony, Veronica Walton; great grandchildren, Karina, Guillarmo, Kaliste, Kolt, Sofia, Zachary, Spencer; special friends, Joan Nowak, Vivian Bogenschneider; and her pet Bo.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents; son Thomas Nigbur and special friend, Edie Aggen.
Family and friends may call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., Howard, (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave. Entrance directly across from BP gas station on Glendale.), on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. at the church with Father Jim Lucas officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
The family extends a special thank you to Rennes and Unity Hospice for all their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019