1/1
Judith Naumann
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Naumann

Angelica - Judy Naumann, 78, Angelica, died peacefully Friday evening, August 28, 2020, at The Pines Post-Acute and Memory Care in Clintonville. The daughter of Marvin and Althea (Bornemann) Nighorn was born April 24, 1942, in Morrison. The family moved to a farm in rural Angelica when she was a young girl.

On September 24, 1960, she married her high school sweetheart, Elmer Naumann, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Zachow. The couple made their home in the Town of Angelica, where they raised their family and farmed for many years.

Judy was a hard worker. She loved spending time with the cows, and she also enjoyed working in her garden. A sweet and caring woman, she was always willing to lend a helping hand. She loved her family very much. As her children grew older and had families of their own, their little ones brought great joy to her life.

She will be missed so much by her husband, Elmer; their three children: Steve (Marsha) Naumann, Angelica, Laura (Randy) Simon, Shawano, and Rebecca (James) Abb, Bear Creek; eight grandchildren: Andrea (Jesse) Reyment, Brent Naumann (fiancée Tiffany Krueger), Justin (Terra) Naumann, and Travis Naumann, Derek Simon (fiancée Kim Kontny) and Brad (Annie) Simon, Tiffany Naumann (Dakota VanBuskirk) and Gavin Abb(fiancée Nicole Resch); seven great-grandchildren; four sisters: Mary Jane (Augie) Tyczkowski, Pulaski, Betty (Keith) Burmeister, Pat (Dallas) Maass, Seymour, and Dolly (Keith) Stamps, Angelica; a brother-in-law: Randy Gauthier; Elmer's siblings: Joanne, Mavis, and Duane, and their families: nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Gauthier, and two brothers-in-law: David Wrobleski and Jerry Nelson.

Friends are invited to gather with the family at Marnocha Funeral Home, 186 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski, from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 2nd. Guests will be required to wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for those who may need them. A private funeral service will be held for the family.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Pines for their skilled and compassionate care.

Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Naumann family.

Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved