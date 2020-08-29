Judith Naumann
Angelica - Judy Naumann, 78, Angelica, died peacefully Friday evening, August 28, 2020, at The Pines Post-Acute and Memory Care in Clintonville. The daughter of Marvin and Althea (Bornemann) Nighorn was born April 24, 1942, in Morrison. The family moved to a farm in rural Angelica when she was a young girl.
On September 24, 1960, she married her high school sweetheart, Elmer Naumann, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Zachow. The couple made their home in the Town of Angelica, where they raised their family and farmed for many years.
Judy was a hard worker. She loved spending time with the cows, and she also enjoyed working in her garden. A sweet and caring woman, she was always willing to lend a helping hand. She loved her family very much. As her children grew older and had families of their own, their little ones brought great joy to her life.
She will be missed so much by her husband, Elmer; their three children: Steve (Marsha) Naumann, Angelica, Laura (Randy) Simon, Shawano, and Rebecca (James) Abb, Bear Creek; eight grandchildren: Andrea (Jesse) Reyment, Brent Naumann (fiancée Tiffany Krueger), Justin (Terra) Naumann, and Travis Naumann, Derek Simon (fiancée Kim Kontny) and Brad (Annie) Simon, Tiffany Naumann (Dakota VanBuskirk) and Gavin Abb(fiancée Nicole Resch); seven great-grandchildren; four sisters: Mary Jane (Augie) Tyczkowski, Pulaski, Betty (Keith) Burmeister, Pat (Dallas) Maass, Seymour, and Dolly (Keith) Stamps, Angelica; a brother-in-law: Randy Gauthier; Elmer's siblings: Joanne, Mavis, and Duane, and their families: nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Gauthier, and two brothers-in-law: David Wrobleski and Jerry Nelson.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Marnocha Funeral Home, 186 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski, from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 2nd. Guests will be required to wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for those who may need them. A private funeral service will be held for the family.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Pines for their skilled and compassionate care.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Naumann family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com