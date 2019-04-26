|
Judith Puyleart
Green Bay - Judith L. "Judy" (Campbell) Puyleart, 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 24, 2019, surrounded by her family. Judy was born on December 5, 1942, in Green Bay to the late Earl and Cecial (Patraw) Campbell. She was a graduate of Preble High School. On August 27, 1986, Judy married Roger Puyleart at Green Isle Park.
Judy lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures like chatting with family and friends and enjoyed the outdoors at there cabin in Goodman, WI. She loved camping at many campgrounds in their travel trailer. She also loved vacationing in Alabama with her husband and the many friends she made over the years. Judy had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She would light up a room with her infectious smile and laughter. Judy enjoyed working at the Rite Place for over 20 years.
Judy will be greatly missed by her husband, Roger; children, Gregory (Yvonne) Freix, Lyneene (James) Harrison and Liza (Gary) Cook; grandchildren, Clare Freix, Jackson Freix, Steven Freix, Amber Hanson, Patsy Hanson, Cameron Harrison, Ainsley Harrison, Hunter Cook and Kassee Cook; great granddaughter, Esmeralda Vollrath; siblings, Thomas (Carol) Campbell and Michael (Carrie) Campbell; brothers-in-law, Randal Kaminski, Robert (Pat) Bellin; sister-in-law, Janice Phillips; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Judy is preceded in death by a daughter, Laurie Neuser; sister, Kathleen Kaminski; parents-in-law, James and Deloris Puyleart; and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Puyleart.
Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Visitation will continue at the Funeral Home on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. with Sr. Helen Keyzer officiating the Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. Burial of Judy's cremated remains will be in Goodman, WI, at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Judy's family would like to give a special thank you to the staffs of Unity Hospice and Green Bay Oncology, particularly Dr. Groteluschen, as well as, Gary and Nancy Blavat, Jerry and Susie Jerue and Dan, Sharon and Rachel Tegen.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019