Judith R. "Judy" Anderson
Green Bay - Judith R. "Judy" Anderson, age 72, of Green Bay (formerly of Menominee, MI), passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was born April 20, 1948 in Lena, WI, daughter of the late Benjamin and Ruth (Moak) Sellen.
Judy worked as a dental assistant for over 30 years.
Judy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Phillip, a son, Joel and a grandson, Ayden.
In accordance with Judy's wishes, no services will be held. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family are appreciated.