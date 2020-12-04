1/1
Judith R. "Judy" Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith R. "Judy" Anderson

Green Bay - Judith R. "Judy" Anderson, age 72, of Green Bay (formerly of Menominee, MI), passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was born April 20, 1948 in Lena, WI, daughter of the late Benjamin and Ruth (Moak) Sellen.

Judy worked as a dental assistant for over 30 years.

Judy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Phillip, a son, Joel and a grandson, Ayden.

In accordance with Judy's wishes, no services will be held. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved