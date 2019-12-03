|
|
Judith "Judy" Rose Burkel
age 77, was born June 19, 1942 and passed away peacefully at a local hospital in Green Bay. Judy was the daughter of the late Mary and Jack Burgess. She graduated from Green Bay East High School and continued her education at UW Oshkosh where she received her bachelor degree in Elementary Education. Judy went on to teach school at Mountain Grade School and Suamico Elementary School until her retirement in 1997.
Judy moved to Silver Cliff, WI where she was a member of the Silver Cliff Fire and Rescue Auxiliary and a member of the Athelstane- Silver Cliff American Legion Auxiliary. Judy also loved to go to the casino.
Judy is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Burkel of Green Bay; half-brother, Mike (Eunissa) Burkel, Arizona; nieces and nephews: Deb (Dave) Burndt, Oshkosh, Mark (Jackie) Burkel, Sobieski, Taylor Burndt, Oshkosh, Dana (Wes) Schubert, Pulaski, and Jeffrey (Kayla) Pogrant, Ashwaubenon; and great nieces and nephews: Gaven, Nevaeh, Thomas, Douglas, Briley and Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her brother, Henry "Hank" Burkel.
Visitation will be Friday December 6, 2019, at Roubal Funeral Home from 12pm to 2pm. Judy will be placed to rest in the Evergreen Cemetery, Wausaukee.
Special thanks goes out to St. Mary Hospital staff and Unity Hospice for the great care given to Judy. Also a special thanks goes out to Roubal Funeral Home for helping the family through this difficult time.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.roubalfuneralhome.com
Roubal Funeral Home of Wausaukee is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019