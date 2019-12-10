Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
1024 Shawano Avenue
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Lutheran Church,
1024 Shawano Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Wendt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith (Segersin) Wendt


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith (Segersin) Wendt Obituary
Judith (Segersin) Wendt

Green Bay - Judith (Segersin) Wendt, 79, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born on July 14, 1940, in Green Bay to the late Albert and Bernadine (Lewis) Segersin. Judy graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1958, where she met her high school sweetheart, Ronald Wendt, at the age of 16. One year after graduation, Judy and Ronald married.

While Ronald was in the military, he and Judy did a lot of traveling. They settled in Montana and resided there for 35 years, enjoying hunting, fishing and caring for their 13 horses. Judy worked in healthcare for many years and worked for Benefis Hospital as a surgery scheduler before her retirement. She then moved back to Green Bay to care for family members who were ill.

Judy really enjoyed quilting, especially for her family, friends, veterans and hospitals. She also liked to knit. She knitted hundreds of mittens and hats for needy children at local schools. Judy also enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii, Alaska, Montana, Germany and Ireland. She was a member of a genealogy society where she often researched her families. Judy was a faithful member of Resurrection Lutheran Church and loved to volunteer there. She will always be remembered for her great sense of humor, and her devotion to give back to her community as often as she could.

Judy is survived by her brother, Ed (Linda) Segersin; her sister-in-law, Sandy Segersin; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; her sister, Mary Schwake; and her brother, Gerald Segersin.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1024 Shawano Avenue, from 9:00 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ed Baseman officiating. Burial will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

The family would like to thank the staffs at St. Mary's Hospital and Unity Hospice for their care of Judy; as well as her neighbors, Floyd and Lavonne for their care and friendship.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -