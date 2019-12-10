|
Judith (Segersin) Wendt
Green Bay - Judith (Segersin) Wendt, 79, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born on July 14, 1940, in Green Bay to the late Albert and Bernadine (Lewis) Segersin. Judy graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1958, where she met her high school sweetheart, Ronald Wendt, at the age of 16. One year after graduation, Judy and Ronald married.
While Ronald was in the military, he and Judy did a lot of traveling. They settled in Montana and resided there for 35 years, enjoying hunting, fishing and caring for their 13 horses. Judy worked in healthcare for many years and worked for Benefis Hospital as a surgery scheduler before her retirement. She then moved back to Green Bay to care for family members who were ill.
Judy really enjoyed quilting, especially for her family, friends, veterans and hospitals. She also liked to knit. She knitted hundreds of mittens and hats for needy children at local schools. Judy also enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii, Alaska, Montana, Germany and Ireland. She was a member of a genealogy society where she often researched her families. Judy was a faithful member of Resurrection Lutheran Church and loved to volunteer there. She will always be remembered for her great sense of humor, and her devotion to give back to her community as often as she could.
Judy is survived by her brother, Ed (Linda) Segersin; her sister-in-law, Sandy Segersin; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; her sister, Mary Schwake; and her brother, Gerald Segersin.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1024 Shawano Avenue, from 9:00 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ed Baseman officiating. Burial will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to thank the staffs at St. Mary's Hospital and Unity Hospice for their care of Judy; as well as her neighbors, Floyd and Lavonne for their care and friendship.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019