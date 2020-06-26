Judy A.(Schroeder) TeskeShawano - Judy A. (Schroeder) Teske, 77, Shawano, passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at her home. She was born July 18, 1942 in Shawano to the late Earl and Lucille Schroeder. On May 26, 1962 she married Robert Teske.Judy was an avid bowler and golfer and enjoyed her time employed at Mid-Vallee Golf Course, De Pere.She is survived by her children; Todd (Penny) Teske, Michelle (Randy) Jaeger, Scott (Tracy) Teske, and Kelly (Ryan) Reinke. Judy's grandchildren; Josh, Parker, Benjamin, Vincent, Amanda, and Paige, as well as her sister Jackie Pederson and sister-in-law Pat Schroeder, and numerous nieces and nephews.Judy was preceded in death by her husband Robert in 2012, her two brothers, David Schroeder, Robert Schroeder, and brother-in-law Donald Pederson.Friends and family may visit from 5:00PM - 7:00PM Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home 305. N. Tenth Street, De Pere.Because of Covid concerns, masks are encouraged and will be available.Special thanks to Jackie Pederson, Kathie and Rick Schutt, and the many neighbors and friends who helped mom throughout the years.,