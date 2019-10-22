|
|
Judy Berger
Judy (Baeten) Berger, fiber artist, animal advocate, bull-headed romantic, and mom to everyone died unexpectedly on September 18 in Florida.
A 1968 graduate of Preble High School who loved dancing, country air, spinning wool, and blending yarn colors to create her wearable works of art, Judy had a laugh that made heads turn and is deeply grieved by her daughter, Michelle, son-in-law, Robert, and "Wendall" her bestie of over 30 years.
Recently, Judy said she wanted to visit Amsterdam. Her daughter plans to take her there.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019