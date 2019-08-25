|
|
Judy Kunesh
Stangelville - Judith A. Kunesh, age 73 of Stangelville, WI, passed away on August 20, 2019 at Bellin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born on September 4,1945 in Green Bay to the late Arthur and Armella (Reininger) Schmidt. She graduated from Preble High School in Green Bay and on November 16, 1968, she married Thomas Kunesh. She was an active member of St. Therese Parish and a Youth Director of the Catholic Order of Foresters. First and foremost, Judy was a loving mom and grandma, she also worked as the Town of Franklin Treasurer for over 30 years, and worked for Snider Daanen, Konop's, Krohn's, and Three Bears Daycare. She was a trusted babysitter for many years. Judy loved watching birds and tending to her garden, especially with her children and grandchildren, "American Beauty Roses grow on tall stems" is was what she would tell them.
Survivors include her husband, of 50 years, Thomas, children; Anne (Armand) Daigneault, Barbie (Tim) Schierland and Chuck (Ellie) Kunesh, grandchildren; Schyler Yopek, Krissy (Special friend Zach Miller) Schraufnagel, Rachael and Zach Kunesh. She is further survived by her brothers and sisters; Rosie Schmidt, Dave Schmidt, Illa (Dennis) Laack, Dee Krouth, Stu (Cathy) Schmidt, Wendy Janosik, Patti (Ed) Delwiche, Trish Schmidt, Ed (Rosie) Ozorrowitz. Special friends Patti J., Diane B. Sheila P. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Judith was preceded in death her parents and her mother and father in law, Alois and Lorraine Kunesh, her brothers; Steven Schmidt and Dennis Schmidt and special friend, Anna Mae Schlies, as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and dear friends.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 536 County Road R, Denmark, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday, August 30th at St. Therese Parish, N2085 County Road AB, Denmark, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 am. Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dennis Drury officiating. Inurnment will take place at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established for many causes near to Judy's heart.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Bellin Hospital ICU staff, nurses and doctors for the care given to Judy and our family.
"Fly high sweet angel, you never have to worry about your chin again"
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2019