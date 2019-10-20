|
Judy Leslie
Pound - Judy B. Leslie, 76, of Pound WI, received her ultimate healing and went to her home in heaven on October 19, 2019 with her family by her side and the song We Shall Behold Him playing.
She was born to Sylvester and Bernice (Brooks) Krause on April 2, 1943. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Ronald and Gene.
She is survived by her loving husband John of 55 years. Her surviving daughters Linda (Jonnie) Sharp, and Lisa (Paul) Stowers . Her surviving grandchildren that she loved with all of her heart, Mario (Alexis) Sharp, Maria Sharp, Jonathan (Roxy) Stowers, Mariah (Garret) Gubbels, Leslie Stowers, and one great grandchild, Genisis. Her surviving siblings, Gerald (Pam) Krause, Joanne (Randy) Dodd, and Gloria (Claude) Keshemburg and many nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Coleman High School in 1961.
She has worked at several different jobs during her life which started at the Patz Co where she met the love of her life, John. Some of her other jobs included Pranges and she was in banking for many years. She retired from banking but was not one to sit still, so she continued working as a receptionist at a chiropractic office, a cook at an Independent Living Home, and even worked at Ace Hardware in Pound for a couple of days. She will be remembered for making the best pies that none of us can seem to duplicate, plus she made some very sticky, sticky buns. She loved making people happy through food. For a few years, she organized and made breakfast for the Legacy group at Faith Baptist. She also was a camp volunteer cook for a teen camp where she was famous for her warm homemade breads. She found a passion for sewing when she retired and started a quilting business at age 71, called Judy's Quilting Cave where she has quilted over 800 quilts. You read that right…..800 quilts!
Her celebration of life will take place at Faith Church located at 350 N Stephenson Ave. in Peshtigo on October 26, 2019. Visitation will be from 9-11 am with service at 11 am and luncheon to follow. Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, Coleman is assisting the family.
Special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice for their care in the last week of her life.
Also, a huge thank you to all who sent cards and gave meals while our family cared for her. It meant the world to her and us.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019