Services
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-2222
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Judy R. Routheau


1937 - 2019
Judy R. Routheau Obituary
Judy R. Routheau

Oconto Falls - Judy R. Routheau, 82, Oconto Falls, died suddenly Thursday afternoon, December 26, 2019 of natural causes with her family present. The oldest of three children of Robert and Greda (Krepline) Routheau was born May 6, 1937 in Peshtigo. Her early years were spent in Peshtigo where she learned to enjoy fishing from her Grandpa Krepline. As a young girl, Judy moved to Green Bay where she graduated from West High School.

Judy was employed in the office of Carver Boat in Pulaski for 27 years until retiring. Her life was enriched with the love and friendship from her domestic partner of 45 years, Ren'e Schabow. Judy loved fishing and hunting, especially deer hunting as well as camping at Silver Cliff, gardening, feeding the birds and eating anything with butter on it. She will be fondly remembered as a loving person to all who met her.

Survivors are her partner, Ren'e; one brother, Tom (Christine) Routheau and sons, Jay, Hunter and Cooper; two daughters, Suzy (Gary) McKeefry and family Matthew (Emily) McKeefry along with their children, Everly and Elias, Michelle (Shane) McKeefry; Shari (Ron) Bitters and sons Travis (Monica) and Drew Bitters; many good friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Daniel Routheau.

Visitation will be held from 10am until 1pm Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. Cremation will follow.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
