Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Agnes Parish
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Parish
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Judy VanderMeulen Ammeter


1940 - 2019
Judy VanderMeulen Ammeter Obituary
Judy VanderMeulen Ammeter

Crivitz - Judith "Judy" VanderMeulen Ammeter, 79, of Crivitz, departed this life unexpectedly to be with her Lord on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Bay Area Medical Center in Marinette.

Judy was born on January 25, 1940 in Oconto, WI daughter of the late John and Ione (Hanes) Port. She was a graduate of Green Bay West High School. Judy married the late Keith J. VanderMeulen Sr. and he preceded her in death in 1988. She owned and operated Judy's Ceramic Shop in Shawano for many years. She later worked for American Medical Security as a Claims Adjuster until she retired. In 2005 she married Don Ammeter and they spent 14 years of marriage together. Judy found the most joy in life spending time with her children, grandchildren family and friends. In her spare time she enjoyed baking, praying, reading, knitting, quilting, fishing and traveling with friends. Her faith was a very important part of her life, she was a member of St. Agnes Parish where she belonged to Prayer Vine. She was a very strong woman and the best Mom and Grandma anyone could ask for. She was known as Grandma Judy to so many. Judy was a special lady with an exceptionally special heart.

She is survived by her husband: Don Ammeter. She also leaves her children. Sandy (Bob) Kadrlik, Mary (Romie) Kozicki, Ted Denissen, Darlene Wauters, Cory (Dan) Schardt, Lori Jurecki, Keith VanderMeulen Jr., Vicki (Cindy Spencer) ONeil, Michael (Lisa) VanderMeulen, Missy Hilliker, David (Suzie) Smet, Tessie Schimmel and the many other people whose lives she touched and considered her a mom. Judy leaves her step-children: Steve (Tammy) Ammeter, and Kim (Mark) Ryan, along with a sister, DeeDee Woodworth and a brother-in-law, Wayne VanderMeulen. She leaves her 35 beloved grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren (with one on the way), many extended family including Don's family.

Judy is preceded in death by her first husband Keith VanderMeulen Sr, grandson, Wade Kadrlik, sister-in-law, Doris VanderMeulen, and brother-in-law, Jerry Woodworth.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29th from 9 AM - 11:00 AM at St. Agnes Parish in Green Bay. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM in the church. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Howard. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Judy's family wishes to express their gratitude to the Twin Bridge Rescue and the Aurora Bay Area Medical Center Emergency Staff in Marinette for their caring and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
