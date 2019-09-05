Resources
More Obituaries for Julaine Seiler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julaine Alice (Ollikainen) Seiler


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julaine Alice (Ollikainen) Seiler Obituary
Julaine Alice Seiler (Ollikainen)

Woodstock, IL - Julaine Alice Seiler (Ollikainen) (82) passed away on September 1st, 2019 in Woodstock, Illinois after a long illness.

Julaine was born in Ishpeming, Michigan on April 9th, 1937. She grew up in Negaunee, MI and graduated from Negaunee High School in 1955. She kept her Yooper roots with the camp her father built in Negaunee Township and passed that love of the UP on to her children and grandchildren.

She moved to Green Bay to attend Badger Business College. Mom was out with a friend at Emil's Bar on Valentine's Day when she met the love of her life, Richard Seiler. After a whirlwind courtship of five months, Dick and Julaine were married on August 2nd, 1958 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Negaunee. She spent the majority of her career at Graybar and was still in contact with the other retirees until her illness.

Julaine loved sports but was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. She knew anything and everything about the Packers. We all knew never to call her during a game but when it was over, she was the one we all wanted to talk to. She also loved bowling and was on a women's league at the Elk's Club for many years.

Julaine is survived by her children, Larry (Debbie) Seiler, Debbie (Don) Bullock, Linda (Julius Wydzierzecki) Seiler; her grandchildren, Jason (Jacqueline) Seiler and Jeremy (Ashley) Seiler, Richard, Candice, and Emily Bullock, Max and Jack Wydzierzecki, her great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews and her dear, lifelong friend, Marilyn Deviley. We would like to sincerely thank Krystyna Wydzierzecka for the care, kindness and companionship she has shown to Julaine during her illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, parents and sisters.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.