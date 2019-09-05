|
Julaine Alice Seiler (Ollikainen)
Woodstock, IL - Julaine Alice Seiler (Ollikainen) (82) passed away on September 1st, 2019 in Woodstock, Illinois after a long illness.
Julaine was born in Ishpeming, Michigan on April 9th, 1937. She grew up in Negaunee, MI and graduated from Negaunee High School in 1955. She kept her Yooper roots with the camp her father built in Negaunee Township and passed that love of the UP on to her children and grandchildren.
She moved to Green Bay to attend Badger Business College. Mom was out with a friend at Emil's Bar on Valentine's Day when she met the love of her life, Richard Seiler. After a whirlwind courtship of five months, Dick and Julaine were married on August 2nd, 1958 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Negaunee. She spent the majority of her career at Graybar and was still in contact with the other retirees until her illness.
Julaine loved sports but was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. She knew anything and everything about the Packers. We all knew never to call her during a game but when it was over, she was the one we all wanted to talk to. She also loved bowling and was on a women's league at the Elk's Club for many years.
Julaine is survived by her children, Larry (Debbie) Seiler, Debbie (Don) Bullock, Linda (Julius Wydzierzecki) Seiler; her grandchildren, Jason (Jacqueline) Seiler and Jeremy (Ashley) Seiler, Richard, Candice, and Emily Bullock, Max and Jack Wydzierzecki, her great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews and her dear, lifelong friend, Marilyn Deviley. We would like to sincerely thank Krystyna Wydzierzecka for the care, kindness and companionship she has shown to Julaine during her illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, parents and sisters.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019