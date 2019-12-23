|
Jules Clarence Carpiaux
Green Bay - Jules Clarence Carpiaux, 93, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was born on August 27, 1926 in Brussels, WI to Joseph and Carrie (DeNamur) Carpiaux.
On September 23, 1947, Jules married Bernice Rass at St. Mary's of the Snow Catholic Church in Namur. Jules was a member of St. Agnes Parish and of the Belgian Heritage Club and proud of his heritage. He worked over 30 years for the City of Green Bay in the Public Works Department. He enjoyed taking care of his car and lawn, bowling, golfing and traveling with tour groups.
Survivors include his children, Randy (Nancy) Carpiaux, Perry (JoAnn) Carpiaux, and Tina Marie (Dean) Springstroh; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jamie) Evraets, Tim Carpiaux, Brian Carpiaux, Greg Carpiaux, and Jodi (Chad) LeBoeuf; great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Porter Evraets, Breanna Carpiaux, Hannah and Kaylah Carpiaux, and Harper LeBoeuf; sister-in-law, Isabel Carpiaux; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice; his parents, Joseph and Carrie Carpiaux; and his brothers and sisters, Joseph, Hubert (Connie), Gilbert, Marion Knak, Helen Deprez, Carol Kennedy, Mary Jane Bostedt, Kathryn Prosser, Florence Wyckoff, Jean Tylka, James, Nancy Olson, Harold, and Harry.
Visitation will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, December 27; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. Patrick C. Beno officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019