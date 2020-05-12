|
|
Julia Kudick
Denmark - Julia L. Kudick, age 90 of Denmark, passed away early Sunday morning, on May 10, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1930 in Kewaunee County to the late Charles and Ludmilla (Stodola) Ourada. On July 8, 1950, she married Vernand Kudick at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Stangleville. He preceded her in death on March 8, 1998, also on a Sunday morning. Julia was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Denmark and spent most of her life giving to others through numerous volunteering activities. She donated her time to cooking and serving funeral lunches as well as serving the homeless and homebound. She volunteered at different nursing homes and enjoyed visiting with the residents. She was famous for her peanut squares and metunky. Julia enjoyed taking care of the flowers in All Saints Cemetery for her family's graves. She always enjoyed being able to attend her grandchildren and great grandchildren's school events and concerts. For a while she worked at Krause's Grocery store in Denmark and was the bookkeeper for the Kudick Concrete business, working alongside her husband and sons.
She is survived by her daughters in law; Jackie Kudick and Lynn Kudick and son in law, Thomas (Marilyn) Vander Kinter, grandchildren; Sarah (Clyde) Engelbrecht, Jillian (Chris) Churman, Kayla Kudick, Jenny (Eric) Schwartz, Tammy (special friend Dave Paquette) O'Dill, Chad (Samantha) Hendricks, Amy (Fiancé Mike Bersch) Kudick, Beth (Bob) Johanek and Jessica (Glen) Van De Hei, great grandchildren; Keegan and Jacob Engelbrecht, Zachary, Ethan and Allyson Schwartz, Courtney, Evan, Brayden and Owen O'Dill, Jack Hendricks, Madison, Amber and Kaitlyn Johanek, Garrett, Cody and Hailey Van De Hei. Julia is further survived by brothers and sisters; Alvan Ourada, Helen Mleziva, Rosie (Jerry) Voelker and Charles (Sissy) Ourada Jr., sisters and brothers in law; Marie Ourada, Melva Fager, Marion Raduenz, Garnet (Marvin) Dahlke, Caroline Everson, Karl (Jeanette) Kudick and Judy Kudick as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband, Vernand, children; Glenn Kudick, Ron Kudick, Cheryl Vander Kinter and Thomas Kudick, grandson, Jeff Vander Kinter and great granddaughter, Gabrielle Schwartz. Also preceding Julia in death are her father and mother in law, Gustav & Irene Kudick, brother and sister; Dorothy (Joe) Zima and Richard Ourada, brothers and sisters in law; Marilyn Ourada, Leonard Mleziva, Jo Ann Ourada, Milton Fager, Ruben Raduenz, Eddie Everson, Melvin (Betty) Kudick and Gordy Kudick.
Due to current federal and state recommendations regarding COVID19 safety, Friends and relatives may join a live stream of the prayer service being held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 7:00pm on the Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care Facebook page. On Friday, May 15, 2020 a Mass of Christian burial will be held and also a live stream from All Saints Catholic Church will be available on Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care Facebook page beginning at 10:00am. Attendance at services is by family invitation only. Julia will be laid to rest next to her husband at All Saints Catholic Church Cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020