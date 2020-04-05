|
|
Julia "Julie" (Beerhalter) Malooly
Allouez - Julia "Julie" (Beerhalter) Malooly, 78, of Allouez, passed away at the Meng Unity Hospice Residence, De Pere, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, due to complications of Alzheimer disease.
Julie was born in Duluth, Minnesota, on March 18th, 1942, to John Charles and Marie (Schmid) Beerhalter. She graduated from Marquette University in 1964 with a degree in sociology and earned her Master's in Social Work from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. At Marquette, Julia met William "Bill" Malooly whom she married in Duluth, Minnesota, on December 26th, 1964. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary shortly before his passing in 2015.
Julie was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. . She was a caring and kind person who enlivened every gathering with her enthusiasm and quick wit. Her life was enriched by many deep friendships which she made and continued from her high school days through college and in every city in which she and Bill lived, especially in the Green Bay area and even when retired to Naples, Florida. She also enjoyed golf and tennis, her book group, cheering for the Packers and the beauty of Door County. She was a parishioner at Resurrection Catholic Church for 43 years. After her nest emptied, she re-joined the workforce as a social worker, providing parenting education to at-risk families.
Julie also lived a life of service, volunteering and supporting many organizations throughout her life. These included Meals on Wheels (as a young mom she would pair up with a friend to deliver meals with the kids in the back seat), the Green Bay Service League, her children's schools, the Neville Public Museum where she served as a docent, the Northeastern Wisconsin Talented and Gifted (an organization she co-founded to advocate for gifted education), and the Ecumenical Partnership for Housing for which she was a founding board member from Resurrection.
Julie is survived by her three children and their families, William Jr. "Duffy", Emma, and Rachael Malooly of Green Bay, John, Ann, Erin, and Grace Malooly of Salt Lake City, and Catherine, Patrick, Mary, Dorothy, Thomas, Peter, and Helen Breen of Providence; her sister Mary Ann Donaghy of Morristown, New Jersey; other relatives; and many friends. In addition to her husband Bill, Julia was preceded in death by her parents, a brother-in-law Patrick Donaghy Sr., and a nephew Patrick Donaghy Jr.
Her family would like to thank her steadfast caregivers from Home Instead, Rosemarie, Lois and Diane, and Cheryl, who enabled her to continue living at home following Bill's passing, as well as the staff at Unity Hospice.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, a private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Resurrection Catholic Church with burial at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. A public memorial service will follow in the future.
Instead of flowers, Julie's family asks well-wishers to consider donations to the Ecumenical Partnership for Housing or the Neville Public Museum in Julie's memory. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com. Mail can be forwarded to the family by Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Green Bay, WI 54302. Please write Malooly Family in the bottom right corner.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020