Services Newcomer Funeral Home 340 S Monroe Ave Green Bay , WI 54301 920-432-4841 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:45 PM Old St. Joseph Church on the St. Norbert College campus Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Old St. Joseph Church on the St. Norbert College campus Julia R. Bourguignon

1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Julia R. Bourguignon



De Pere - She was Mom, Mrs. B, Aunt Julie, Grandma, Great Grandma, Gramcracker, Grandmother B, and even Grandma without cats.



She was Julia Regina (Schauer) Bourguignon and she passed away on February 23, 2019 in De Pere, Wisconsin. She was 97.



The ninth of 10 children, Julie was born in New Franken, Wisconsin on June 7, 1921 to Charles and Caroline Schauer. She was raised in a farming family in the midst of the Great Depression and would, throughout her life, retain her farm values of faith, family, friends, and frugality. These were sources of strength which she would pull from countless times during her life.



Julie married Robert Desire Bourguignon on November 24, 1949, Thanksgiving Day, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Early in their marriage, they moved from Green Bay to Marinette, Wisconsin, where Robert was the controller for Unit Structures of Peshtigo.



Robert died suddenly on July 15, 1961, leaving Julie to raise their family of five children with a sixth on the way. He remained the love of her life. With her faith and prayer as a compass, Julie moved her family to Green Bay in 1964 to be closer to relatives.



She was a lifelong learner, a voracious reader, and an astute and eager student. She regularly attended technical college classes and lectures at UW-Green Bay and St. Norbert College. Education, she believed, was the path to an enriched and informed life.



She bestowed this on her children, enrolling them in college preparatory high schools because she wanted for them what she did not have - the opportunity to go to college. She also regularly reminded her grandchildren to "take a business class because you will need it your entire life."



A devoted mother, Julie nurtured her children's natural gifts and by some miraculous means made sure they had lessons in everything from drawing, sewing, piano to hunting safety along with books, basketballs, and baseball uniforms.



She enjoyed music, and the piano in particular, taking her children to high school musicals and the symphony. As recently as summer 2017, Julie was still attending concerts at St. Norbert College.



Through her innate curiosity, she opened up the possibilities of the world to her children. For this great gift, they are eternally grateful.



For nearly 25 years, Julie worked in the accounting office of WDUZ Radio in Green Bay and upon her retirement at the age of 73, she turned to volunteerism. She especially enjoyed helping patients find their way at St. Vincent's Hospital, where she volunteered for more than 15 years. Julie was also involved with the Catholic Women's Club for most of her adult life.



She was particularly devoted to her two eldest sisters, Ann and Verona, caring for them during the last decade of their lives.



Julie was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Terese Bourguignon, and all of her siblings: Verona Schauer, Adelbert Schauer, Delores Schauer, Ann Schauer, Erwin Schauer, Claudia (Schauer) Jauquet, Carl Schauer, Arthur Schauer, Rita (Schauer) Englebert.



Julie is survived by five children: Michael Bourguignon (Debbie), Steven Bourguignon, Jean Bourguignon Phillips, John Bourguignon (Jennie), Robert Bourguignon (Carol); 11 grandchildren: Carrie Devkar, Jocelyn Bourguignon, Michelle Morrell, Alissa Longley, Sarah Phillips, Benjamin Phillips, Brendan Wood, Emily Bourguignon, Katie Bourguignon, Amber Kroll, Bobby Bourguignon; and six great grandchildren: Anna Morrell, Rafe Devkar, Lena Devkar, Lincoln Griggle, Charlotte Longley, and Andrew Longley.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3rd from 12:00 PM - 1:45 PM at Old St. Joseph Church on the St. Norbert College campus, followed by a Celebration of Julie's life at 2:00 PM. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.



The family extends its thanks to Dr. Steven Bollom for his compassionate care throughout Julie's later years, the caring staff at Unity Hospice and Renaissance Assisted Living.



The family extends its thanks to Dr. Steven Bollom for his compassionate care throughout Julie's later years, the caring staff at Unity Hospice and Renaissance Assisted Living.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Julie R. and Robert D. Bourguignon Scholarship at St. Norbert College. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019