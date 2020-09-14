Juliann Eleanor Stanich
Green Bay - Juliann Eleanor Stanich (70) passed away on September 8, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Julie loved gardening, baking and being with her grandchildren.
Julie was born in Chicago to the late Alphonse and Dolly (Thomas) Kaspari. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert; her children Michael, David (Christine), and Todd; grandchildren Carter and Grant; siblings Nancy (Jess) Wadle, Jackie (Burt) Binenfeld, Ruth (Frank) Netzel, Dorothy (James) Ross, John Kaspari, Richard Kaspari and James (Demitra) Kaspari; nieces and nephews and friends.
In accordance with Julie's wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Julie's honor, may be made to HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay, WI. Please visit www.ryanfh.com
to leave an online condolence.