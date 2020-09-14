1/
Juliann Eleanor Stanich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juliann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juliann Eleanor Stanich

Green Bay - Juliann Eleanor Stanich (70) passed away on September 8, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Julie loved gardening, baking and being with her grandchildren.

Julie was born in Chicago to the late Alphonse and Dolly (Thomas) Kaspari. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert; her children Michael, David (Christine), and Todd; grandchildren Carter and Grant; siblings Nancy (Jess) Wadle, Jackie (Burt) Binenfeld, Ruth (Frank) Netzel, Dorothy (James) Ross, John Kaspari, Richard Kaspari and James (Demitra) Kaspari; nieces and nephews and friends.

In accordance with Julie's wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Julie's honor, may be made to HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay, WI. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to leave an online condolence.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Green Bay Press-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved