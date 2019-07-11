|
Juliann "Julie" Luniak
Green Bay - Juliann "Julie" A. Luniak, 80, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019, after a long courageous battle with a rare medical health condition.
Service of Remembrance will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour at 4:00 pm. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2:00 pm until the time of service at 4:00 pm. Burial will take place in Union Cemetery, Navarino. Online condolences may be expressed to Juliann's family at www.muehboettcher.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 11 to July 12, 2019