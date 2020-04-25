|
Julie Ann Jorgensen
Green Bay - Age 61 of Green Bay, WI passed away peacefully on April 16th with her daughter Sara holding her hand. Born to Muriel and Richard Jorgensen on April 20, 1958. Julie earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Certificate in Women's Studies in 1983 from UW Milwaukee. Then subsequently earned her Master's from UW Madison in 1995. She continued her education to become an Advanced Practice Nurse Prescriber and Certified Adult Psychiatric and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. Her love for helping others was instilled in everyone she met. Julie's limitless sense of adventure helped her accomplish her lifelong dream of spending her days hanging out on her houseboat. After selling everything she owned she moved to Nevada to enjoy the beautiful mountain scenery of Lake Mead while the fish tickled her toes. Julie's friends and family fondly remember and cherish her infectious laugh, bright smile, and joyful sense of humor. Julie is unforgettable and will remain in our hearts forever. Julie was preceded in death by her Father Richard, and her brother Jeff. Julie is survived by her mother and step-father Muriel and Robert Walenski, her sister Jill Hyer (Andy), daughter Sara Moran (Damian), her beloved grandchildren: Nick, Logan, Cody, Tyler, and Maggie and nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020