Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Lundeen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Ann Lundeen


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Ann Lundeen Obituary
Julie Ann Lundeen

Green Bay - Julie Ann Lundeen, 50, Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1969, in Long Lake, WI to John and Kathy Lundeen.

Julie grew up in Long Lake, WI; graduating from Florence High School with the Class of 1987. Julie's mother passed away when Julie was young. Her father remarried Florence Lundeen. Flo was a big part of Julie's life growing up.

Julie worked as a CNA at Parkview Manor and in childcare at KinderCare, as well as helping those with disabilities. Helping others is what brought her joy.

She survived by her son, Chase Lundeen and his father, Jerry Stordeur; two siblings, Dan and Troy; other relatives and many close friends.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 followed by the Funeral Service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Harmony Cemetery in Peshtigo. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -