Julie Ann Lundeen
Green Bay - Julie Ann Lundeen, 50, Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1969, in Long Lake, WI to John and Kathy Lundeen.
Julie grew up in Long Lake, WI; graduating from Florence High School with the Class of 1987. Julie's mother passed away when Julie was young. Her father remarried Florence Lundeen. Flo was a big part of Julie's life growing up.
Julie worked as a CNA at Parkview Manor and in childcare at KinderCare, as well as helping those with disabilities. Helping others is what brought her joy.
She survived by her son, Chase Lundeen and his father, Jerry Stordeur; two siblings, Dan and Troy; other relatives and many close friends.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 followed by the Funeral Service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Harmony Cemetery in Peshtigo. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019