Julie Ann VanRossum
1957 - 2020
Julie Ann Van Rossum

Green Bay - Julie Ann "String Bean" Van Rossum, 63, Green Bay, died unexpectedly on Tuesday November 17, 2020. She was born September 18, 1957 to Beatrice (Hendricksen) and the late Eugene Van Rossum.

Julie is survived by her Mother of De Pere, her son Shane (Amy) Neveu Van Rossum, Green Bay, her significant other and caregiver Patrick Firkins, Green Bay. Julie is further survived by her siblings Bob (Renee) Van Rossum, Ledgeview, Cheryl "Amos" (Jack) Fassbender, Seymour, and Jeanne (Ray) Ciqmars, Mesa, Az. Her aunt Linda Legg, Rialto, Ca., and many nieces and nephews also survive her.

A private graveside service was held at Ft. Howard Memorial Park, with Pastor Larry Lange officiating. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere assisted the family with arrangements.

String Bean will always be remembered for her unique sense of humor, She was always up for a good time and known for making us all laugh at family gatherings.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
