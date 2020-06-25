Julie Fahres

Julie A. Fahres, the daughter of Robert and Anne Fahres, died on June 20, 2020 at age 61. Julie lived in Green Bay for most of her life and graduated from Preble High School in 1977.Julie graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1981 with a degree in art. She was a member of Chi Omega sorority while at the university. After graduation from the university Julie worked for several years as an activity director for non-profit organizations in Green Bay.Julie was very proud of her daughter Brittany, who also graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in art education. Julie and Brittany had a special bond in their mutual interest and talent in art.Julie is survived by her daughter Brittany Fahres, parents Bob and Anne Fahres, sister and brother-in-law Carol and Keith Larsen, uncle and aunt Dr. Tim and Sandra Henke, aunt Margaret Imig, niece Dr. Dana Larsen, nephew Erik Larsen, cousins Dr. Peter Henke, Dr. Laura Van Why, and Christine Carr. Julie was preceded in death by her uncle Dr. Donald Imig.There will be a private family funeral service for Julie. Memorial contributions will be donated to the Memorial Garden Foundation at Union Congregational United Church of Christ.Julie's family thanks the staff at Lakeland Care and Crossroads Care Center West for their assistance providing for Julie in recent weeks. We also give a very special thank you to Julie's longtime caregiver and friend, Karen Anderson.The Hansen Family Funeral Home is assisting the family.