Julie G. Olson
Green Bay - Julie G. Olson, 59, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1961 in Brookfield, WI to David and Eyvonne (Pawer) Geise.
She graduated from Brookfield East High School. Julie married Stan Olson on July 15, 1995. She was a homemaker who cherished her three sons, Cory, Lane, and Kade. Julie loved taking care of her boys and watching them grow into men. Later in life, she enjoyed time with her grandchildren. She was loving, loyal and headstrong; and her family always came first. Julie also loved crafts, going to the casino, playing bingo, spending time with her girlfriends, and shopping - especially for good deals.
She is survived by her husband, Stan; her three sons, Cory, Lane and Kade; two grandchildren, Kanton and Brooklyn; her siblings, Russ, Greg and Bethann; and numerous family members and friends.
Family is planning on a private Memorial Service at a later date. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
