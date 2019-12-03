|
Julie Mae (Blake) Perron
HOWARD - Julie Mae (Blake) Perron, Village of Howard, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019 surrounded by family at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee. She was born on May 22, 1957 in Duck Creek, WI to George and the late June (Williquette) Blake. Julie married William J. Perron on June 26, 1999 on Lake Michigan aboard the good ship "Finale". She owned and operated the Village Café in Howard where she touched the lives of many people. Julie will be remembered for her unique sense of humor and her wonderful home cooking. Per her husband, she was "quite the egg flipper".
Survivors include her husband William J. Perron; stepchildren, William P. Perron, Weymouth, MA; Corinna C. Perron, Glendale, AZ; her father George (Shirley) Blake; mother-in-law, Donna M. Perron, Escanaba, MI; sisters, Christine Blake and her children Danny and Amanda, Green Bay; Debra Syring and her children Jesse and Marty, Neenah, WI; brothers, Robert Blake and his children McKenzie and Katie, Green Bay; Michael (Candi) Blake, WV; step brothers, Steve (Julie) Motiff ; Mark (Cheryl) Motiff; John (Brooke) Motiff. Further survived by Bill's birthmother Bernadette Proper and her sons (Bill's brothers) Michael and Patrick Faketty and Bill's sisters, Sarah Montoya and Elizabeth Cyr.
Julie was preceded in death by her mother, June Blake; father-in-law, William P. Perron; grandparents, George and Marie Blake and Lester and Marie Williquette.
Family and friends may call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave. (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave. Entrance directly across from BP gas station on Glendale.), on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. at the church with Father Jim Lucas officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Julie loved to cook for family and friends. You never left her home hungry. Her practical jokes will be greatly missed along with the special love that was …Julie.
Thank you to Shelly Steeno for her care of the 2 cats, Kitty Kitty and Kitty Kitty Kitty and Dr. Hong and his staff at Froedtert Hospital.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019