De Pere - Julie (Voegtli) Wanless Zahn, age 83, of De Pere, WI, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Julie passed away at home, surrounded by loved ones, after a courageous battle with cancer. She loved her Lord, her family and the work she did that positively impacted the lives of others.

Born April 21, 1936 in St. Paul, MN to the late John Paul and Gladys (Rowe) Voegtli, the 5th of their 8 children.

By age 5, the Voegtli family had moved to Washington, D.C. She was a graduate of Holy Cross Academy and attended Dunbarton College in Washington, D.C. She was a magna cum laude graduate of St. Norbert College and received her Master's degree from UW-Milwaukee.

She married Ivan Wanless, Jr. in February of 1960. Her beloved 3 children: Linda Marie, Michael John and Teresa Anne (Voeltz), were born of this marriage which ended in divorce 17 years later. She was subsequently married to Armand Zahn, a marriage that continued for 7 years.

By mid-life, Julie had become an ardent champion and follower of Jesus Christ who guided her into the helping profession of social work where she functioned both administratively and clinically. In her professional work, she was the founder of Zahn Counseling Services, a Wisconsin Director of Evangelical Child and Family Agency, Founder and Director of the Orlando, FL Office of Bethany Christian Services, a Red Cross crisis worker in disaster areas, a former member of the Board of the North American Association of Christians in Social Work. In her retirement years, she has concentrated on relationships with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also helped to develop the ministry of Celebrate Recovery (CR) at her church in Sanford, FL and in her Green Bay church at Living Hope Church. She served CR as the designated Northern Wisconsin State Representative.

In addition to her 3 children, Julie is survived by 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a brother, William Voegtli.

Visitation will be held at Living Hope Church (1840 W. Mason St., Green Bay, WI), Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 PM. A memorial service will follow at 12 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

Julie's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Green Bay Oncology and Unity Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
