Julie VanDyckGreen Bay -Julie K. VanDyck, 59, Green Bay, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at home with her family by her side.In accordance with Julies wishes, a private gathering will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Memorial Fund has been established in her name.A complete story of Julie's life can be found online at www.hansenfuneralservice.com