Julius L. Bruskiewicz
Krakow - Julius L. Bruskiewicz, 85, longtime Krakow resident, passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 15, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones following a long battle with cancer. The son of Julius and Barbara (Szultek) Bruskiewicz was born October 19, 1934, in Krakow. Julius was a US Army veteran and had been stationed in Korea. He was an active member and officer in the PLAV Post 178, Krakow, and was also active with the Pulaski area veterans groups. On September 28, 1963, he married Judy Pawelczyk at St. Casimir Church in Krakow. The couple lived in Krakow, where they raised their family.
Julius was a faith-filled member of St. Casimir Parish, where he had served as a member and President of the Parish Council and was an usher. He also dug graves at the parish cemetery for many years.
Julius had been employed at Diana Manufacturing in Green Bay for 30 years, retiring in 1997. He loved to play cards. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and gardening. He loved all animals, especially his dogs.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law: Joan (Bob) Havens, Chicago, IL and Jane (Jeff) Kinjerski, Green Bay; one son and daughter-in-law, John (Sally) Bruskiewicz, Green Bay; his grandchildren: Amber (Casey) Jurecki, and their children: Kason, Owen, and Eden; Andrew Havens; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Bruskiewicz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy, in 2012; a son, Jim, in 2010; his siblings: infant brother, Joey, Henry "Bish" (Dorothy), Pete, Jim, John, and Agatha (Fritz) Trybeck.
Graveside services with military honors will be held Saturday, May 30th, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Casimir Cemetery, Krakow. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Note: if you are uncomfortable attending this public gathering, please know that the family would not want you to come and put yourself at risk. We all understand and respect that everyone's health concerns are personal matters.
You are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.
The family extends their gratitude to Green Bay Oncology at St. Mary's Hospital, Unity Hospice, and especially Jane and Jeff, who took such good care of dad.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2020