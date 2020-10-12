1/1
June A. Gardipee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June A. Gardipee

June A. Gardipee, age 98, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020. She raised her family in Mequon, and spent summers on the Wolf River in Fremont, Wisconsin.

June is survived by three sons, Jim (Kathy) of West Bend, Rick (Liz) of Fremont, and Brent "Randy" (Rae) of Cedarburg Wisconsin. She enjoyed family reunion parties and was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother.

June was preceded in death by her husband Francis "Bob" and her son Robert (Kathy) Gardipee.

A memorial service is not planned for June at this time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Green Bay Press-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved