June A. Lindsley
Green Bay - June A. Lindsley, 90, Green Bay resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020. She was born June 24, 1930 in Green Bay to the late Elmer and Julia (Lardinois) Cravillion. June was a graduate of St. Philip Grade School and St Joseph Academy.
She married Gerald Lindsley on June 24, 1961, at St Philip The Apostle Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on October 4, 2009. Shortly after high school, June began employment at St. Vincent Hospital in the registration department. She worked there until her retirement in 1995. She enjoyed reading, good mystery shows and traveling. Her pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. Family and faith were important, and she lived her faith. June was currently a member of St. Bernard Parish.
She is survived by her three children: Todd (Debra) Lindsley; Lynn (Paul) Dahlke and Robert (Andrea) Lindsley; three grandchildren, Sam Dahlke, Nic Dahlke and Jacob Lindsley; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Lindsley and Dorothy Kirschbraum; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Mae (Anthony) Pigeon and Marie (Leroy) Vanden Avond.
Due to the current COVID health conditions, a private funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at St. Bernard Catholic Church with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepard Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to the Lindsley family at www.prokowall.com
. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in her name.
June's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Oak Park Place, Unity Hospice and Dr. Jesusa Palines.