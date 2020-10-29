1/1
June A. Lindsley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June A. Lindsley

Green Bay - June A. Lindsley, 90, Green Bay resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020. She was born June 24, 1930 in Green Bay to the late Elmer and Julia (Lardinois) Cravillion. June was a graduate of St. Philip Grade School and St Joseph Academy.

She married Gerald Lindsley on June 24, 1961, at St Philip The Apostle Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on October 4, 2009. Shortly after high school, June began employment at St. Vincent Hospital in the registration department. She worked there until her retirement in 1995. She enjoyed reading, good mystery shows and traveling. Her pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. Family and faith were important, and she lived her faith. June was currently a member of St. Bernard Parish.

She is survived by her three children: Todd (Debra) Lindsley; Lynn (Paul) Dahlke and Robert (Andrea) Lindsley; three grandchildren, Sam Dahlke, Nic Dahlke and Jacob Lindsley; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Lindsley and Dorothy Kirschbraum; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Mae (Anthony) Pigeon and Marie (Leroy) Vanden Avond.

Due to the current COVID health conditions, a private funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at St. Bernard Catholic Church with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepard Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to the Lindsley family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in her name.

June's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Oak Park Place, Unity Hospice and Dr. Jesusa Palines.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Proko Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved