June C. Burch
Green Bay - June C. Burch, 96, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. She was born on June 10, 1923, in Green Bay, WI to Charles and Helen (O'Grady) Spargo.
June was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. She married the love of her life, Bill Burch during WWII on a two-week furlough. June was an office worker at Green Bay Food. She then went on to work at American National Bank at its inception and was an officer of the bank.
June's greatest joys in life were family, friends, and faith. She was a great bowler, golfer and fisherman. She always had a sparkle in her eyes and a dazzling smile. June was always complimentary to everyone she met. She has left us with the BEST memories and will be forever missed.
June is survived by her children, Mike Burch, Patty (Mike) Welsing and Ron (Kris) Burch; grandchildren, Rocky (Meggin) Welsing, and Tricia (Kaveh) Ghaboussi; great-grandchildren, Brett, Jack, Bridgett, Joe Welsing, Aubree June and Declan Ghaboussi; as well as nieces, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Burch; her parents; and her sisters, Betty Rybicki and Jean DeGrave.
Visitation will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gregory Parent officiating. Entombment will be in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the compassionate staff at Marla Vista for helping make mom's final years safe and comfortable with their loving concern. Sincere thanks to the caring staff of SouthernCare Hospice for their guidance and support. We don't know what we would've done without your help. Thanks so very much to Dr. James Williams and his wonderful staff for their continued assistance and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019