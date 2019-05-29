June J. Arens



Hobart - June Jeanette Arens, age 95, passed away on April 6, 2019 at Emerald Bay Retirement Community in Hobart, WI. She was born on June 1st, 1923 in Berlin, WI to the late John J. and Elsie (Glander) Kolar.



June married Lambert Arens in 1945, whom she had met at Pauly Cheese in Manitowoc where they both worked. June and Bert raised three sons in Green Bay and were married for 70 years. Once retired, they split time between their summer home in Door County and winter home in North Ft. Myers.



June was an accomplished artist in many mediums, including acrylics, china painting and pine needle baskets. She also entertained people with her piano and organ playing, most recently for staff and residents at Emerald Bay.



June is survived by her three sons, Robert (Jane) of Ft. Myers, FL, Ronald (Bonnie) of Hobart, WI, and David (Becky) of Shawano, WI. Loving grandmother of eight grandchildren: Ben (Nicki), Jeremy (Yaa), Andrew (Trish), Joshua (Lindsey) Arens, Tim and Jessica Arens, Kim (Steve) Henke and Jeff Arens. Loving great-grandmother of Kristin and John Zeiter, Matt, Elizabeth, Olivya and Maiya Arens, and Samuel and Emma Henke. She was preceded in death by her husband Lambert.



Memorial visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, (340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay) on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10:30AM to 11:45AM. A funeral service will follow at 12noon. Entombment will be in Allouez Catholic Mausoleum.



The family extends a special thank you to Unity Hospice for their outstanding care and to the staff at Emerald Bay.



