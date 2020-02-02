Services
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Kingsbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Kingsbury


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Kingsbury Obituary
June Kingsbury

Mountain - June E. Kingsbury, age 98 of Mountain, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. June was born on November 6, 1921 to the late Frederich and Olive (Burton) Broese. She served her country in the United States Marine Corps during World War II, enlisting on June 7, 1943 and serving until November 7, 1945. During some of her service, June was stationed in Hawaii. For many years, June worked as a legal secretary. On September 21, 1985, June married James Kingsbury. In April 2012, she participated in the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. June loved her pet cats, dogs and was an avid bird watcher. She enjoyed spending time in nature and reading. June was a member of the Wisconsin Woodland Owner's Association.

June is survived by her husband, James Kingsbury; two step-children, Jolene (William) Kaczmarek and Amy (significant other, Tony Rogers) Kingsbury; two step-grandchildren, Ashley (James) Justen and Justin Heian; three step-great-grandchildren, Ethan, Aaron, and Owen. She is further survived by cherished friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 1 pm until the memorial service at 2 pm with Pastor Bill Krauss officiating. Military honors will follow the service. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.

Special thanks to Lakewood Assisted Living and especially to Unity Hospice for their care and compassion offered to June during her time of need.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in June's honor to the Wisconsin Woodland Owner's Association.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -