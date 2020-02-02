|
|
June Kingsbury
Mountain - June E. Kingsbury, age 98 of Mountain, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. June was born on November 6, 1921 to the late Frederich and Olive (Burton) Broese. She served her country in the United States Marine Corps during World War II, enlisting on June 7, 1943 and serving until November 7, 1945. During some of her service, June was stationed in Hawaii. For many years, June worked as a legal secretary. On September 21, 1985, June married James Kingsbury. In April 2012, she participated in the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. June loved her pet cats, dogs and was an avid bird watcher. She enjoyed spending time in nature and reading. June was a member of the Wisconsin Woodland Owner's Association.
June is survived by her husband, James Kingsbury; two step-children, Jolene (William) Kaczmarek and Amy (significant other, Tony Rogers) Kingsbury; two step-grandchildren, Ashley (James) Justen and Justin Heian; three step-great-grandchildren, Ethan, Aaron, and Owen. She is further survived by cherished friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 1 pm until the memorial service at 2 pm with Pastor Bill Krauss officiating. Military honors will follow the service. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Special thanks to Lakewood Assisted Living and especially to Unity Hospice for their care and compassion offered to June during her time of need.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in June's honor to the Wisconsin Woodland Owner's Association.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020