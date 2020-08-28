June M. Geier
Kewaunee - June M. Geier age 85 died on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Emerald Bay Assisted Living in Hobart. She was born on May 3, 1935 in Kewaunee to the late Melvin and Evelyn (Koudelka) Swagel.
She graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1953. She married Lavern Geier November 5, 1955 and he preceded her in death on March 29, 2010.
She was a crossing guard at school for about fifteen years, was a school aid for about fifteen years. She was a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Parish. She and Lavvie had a hobby farm in the town of Carlton where she grew up where she enjoyed raising beef cattle and taking care of her cats and special dogs, Morrey, Milo and Monte.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Jeffery and Lynn Geier, Kewaunee; one daughter and son-in-law: Laurie and Frank Kinjerski, Kewaunee; four grandchildren: Nicole (Fiancé, Tanner Ledvina) Geier; Brooke (Special friend, Brandon Tulachka) Geier; Chad (Mandy) Kinjerski; Austin Kinjerski.
Friends may call after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 2 at Holy Rosary Church, Kewaunee until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 7:00 p.m. by Fr. James Dillenburg. A private burial will take place on Thursday at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Emerald Bay in Hobart and Unity Hospice for taking care of our Mom.