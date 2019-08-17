|
|
June Marsh
Seymour - June Adella Marsh passed away this August 17, 2019 after 90 wonderful years with her family. Survivors include her kids and spouses Tom (Judy) Marsh, Dale (Rhonda) Marsh, Curt (Deb) Marsh, John (Karijo) Marsh, Hali (Noal) Huey, Carey St Thomas, her sister Betty Jameson, and 17 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
On August 10, 1929 a cherished baby girl was born into Hal and Florence Hamlin's life in the town of Mountain, WI. Little did they know what a special person June Adella Marsh (Hamlin) was destined to be. She was blessed with wonderful brother and sisters, Wayne, Helen and Betty. June was raised on a farm where she learned gardening skills from her father. During high school she met the handsome boy with wavy dark hair called Jack Marsh that became the love of her life. She worked at the finest supper clubs in Green Bay as an unbelievable cook, a waitress and manager. From supper clubs she then educated herself in book keeping and worked at H&R Block and Melnarik Concrete. As June neared retirement she started her own successful supper club, Scenic Brook. She loved to garden and travel from the beautiful beaches in Texas to the glaciers in Alaska.
We are so thankful for the care at Good Shepherd Assisted Living/ Nursing home and Hospice as they cared for both her and Jack in their remaining days. May her legacy live on in the way we live our lives in her memory, and may God bless our Mom (June) for being such an integral part of who we are today.
Love you mom
Tom, Dale, Curt, John, Hali, and Carey
We will have a celebration of mom's life on Sunday, August 25th from 3 pm to 7 pm at Crystal Spring Golf Course, N8055 French Rd Seymour WI. 54165. We would like to welcome you with food and friendship in true June Marsh fashion, and share memories in her honor. A prayer will be at 4:30 by Pastor Loretta Waegli.
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be expresed to June's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019