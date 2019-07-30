Services
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
Resources
More Obituaries for June Reddemann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Reddemann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Reddemann Obituary
June Reddemann

Algoma - June Cook Reddemann, 52, of Algoma, passed away peacefully at home on Monday August 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Friends may call at Schinderle Funeral Home, Algoma from 9:00 am to noon on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday at the funeral home with Father Alvin Amadi, officiating.

Complete obituary will be published in tomorrow's Press Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now