June Reddemann
Algoma - June Cook Reddemann, 52, of Algoma, passed away peacefully at home on Monday August 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Friends may call at Schinderle Funeral Home, Algoma from 9:00 am to noon on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday at the funeral home with Father Alvin Amadi, officiating.
Complete obituary will be published in tomorrow's Press Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 30 to July 31, 2019