Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
June Schumacher
Allouez -
On August 23, 2019, June Elizabeth Schumacher went back to God, after faithfully loving, leading, and serving her family, her friends, and most every human being she encountered in over 100 years of life.
On a daily basis God showed us his providence, tenderness, sense of humor, and love through this beautiful creation. Though her frame was tiny, her spirit and influence were enormous on those who called her Sweetheart, Mom, Nonnie, or Friend. She had a gift for leaving everyone she befriended feeling assured that she was all theirs. She never gave up on people, or, on life. It was clear that what informed and motivated her optimism and tenacity were a complete faith in God and a trust in his perfect, unconditional love. Her grateful heart never stopped seeing the 'wonder' of life, be it a drive down the hill into Ephraim or the thrill of holding a new grandchild for the first time. She spent a lot of time on her knees, both praying to Christ and his Blessed Mother, and, playing with children on the family room floor. The two were equally sacred. She loved to travel far and wide, yet she always marveled at where she came from: "Can you believe we live here?! Gad!"
June was born in Green Bay on June 26, 1919 to Ameil and Lillian (Gille) Umberham, joining her older sister, Loyal. She grew up in a warm, loving home at 108 N. Quincy St. She attended St. Willebrord Grade School and was a grateful graduate of the St. Joseph Academy Class of 1937. Her strong work ethic, sharp mind, and ability to thrive in every type of setting must have been why she fondly recalled her days in the workplace. On May 5, 1943 she married the man she forever thanked God for, Peter John Schumacher, Sr. They shared a life that delighted in one another, and created a home built on love, raising 12 children who were all their favorites. Her most cherished role was clearly motherhood. It was as her children (and grandchildren) reached adulthood that they could fully appreciate the miracle of their mighty little Mother who so adeptly served as chef, nurse, teacher, counselor, seamstress, party-planner, spiritual advisor, song-leader, confidante, hugger and kisser, letter-writer, motivator, disciplinarian, sympathizer, cheerleader. They also marveled at the friendships she and Peter shared with their treasured friends, all the ways they reached out to help others, and their great spirit of hospitality to anyone who walked through their door.
Among the places and ways June loved being involved were: St. Matthew Parish, Catholic Women's Club, Christian Mothers, Service League of Green Bay, Brown County Historical Society, the OAKS Club, Daughters of Isabella, Meals on Wheels, Franciscan Associates, Venture Ski Club, Right to Life, Cub Scout Den Mother, Investment Club and as former president of the St. Norbert College Parents' Club. She and Peter loved playing cards; she played bridge in the Service League Marathon and with Dad in the Even Dozen Bridge Marathon. They enjoyed nights out (of course!) and dancing in Neighborly, La Baye, and Town Dance Clubs.
June is survived by her 12 children, Paul (Barbara), Peter Jr. (Patty), David (Kathleen), Philip (Rebecca), Amy (John) Weiss, Tim, Mary Georgia, Tom (Robin), Jane (Bill) Campion, Mark (Jill), Louise, and Andrew (Jeanne); her grandchildren, John Ross Schumacher; Peter III, Brett (Naty), Brennan (Jessica), and Paul Schumacher; Jenna (Charlie) Dais, Sarah Grahovac, and Alec (Marin) Schumacher; Nicholas (Ashlea) and Eric (Lindsay) Schumacher; Elizabeth (Dave) Goldman, Ann, John (Megan), Tim (Melissa), Peter (Kim), Mary (Eddie) Boyce, Sarah (Markus) Turner and Joey (Hannah) Weiss; Stephanie (Luke) McCabe, Andrew (Katie) Georgia, Thomas (Crystal) Georgia and Kathleen (Ryan) Finneke; Christopher (Lauren), Becky (Mark Smith), and Tommy Schumacher; John (Michelle), Barry, Corrie, and William Campion; Maureen (Nate) Wery, Stephen, Anna (fiancé Frank), and Lily Schumacher; Jack and Sam Gagnon; Jacqueline (Kyle) Foust, Clare, Catherine (fiancé Nick), and Matthew Schumacher; as well as 39 great grandchildren, plus two more on the way. She is also survived by her beloved sisters- and brothers-in-law: Sr. Urban Schumacher, Judy Schumacher, Mark and Kay Schumacher, and Don Zakowski; her cherished nieces and nephews; and the many dear lifelong friends of June and Peter and their children.
She was preceded in death by her husband Peter, their twin daughters Jo Ann and Mary Jo, her parents Ameil and Lillian Umberham, her sister Loyal (Umberham) Donart, her mother- and father-in-law Urban and Clara Schumacher, brothers- and sisters-in-law Charles (Marcie) Donart, Mary and Sylvester Verbeten, Fr. Paul Schumacher, Dr. John and Marjorie Schumacher, Urban Schumacher, and Clare Zakowski; and her treasured nephew, John Donart.
Visitation will be at St. Matthew Parish (130 St. Matthew St., Green Bay), Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM. Visitation will continue at Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9 to 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM with Rev. Andrew Ciferni, O. Praem, celebrant. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew Parish, the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross, or the Norbertine Order.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Compassus and Home Instead who lovingly assisted with Mom's care in recent months, especially Michelle and Jessie.
Mom/Nonnie: we will forever look to you and Dad/Papa for inspiration. Our togetherness is steadfast til the end of time. We promise to send our thanks, prayers, and kisses heavenward, every day!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019