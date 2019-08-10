Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
1935 - 2019
Allouez - June Laura (Adkins) Vogel died peacefully on Wednesday, August 8, 2019.

June was born May 20, 1935 in Akron, Ohio to Clara (Grant) and Elmer Adkins.

June attended Garfield High School in Akron, Ohio and received a full scholarship to attend Ohio Wesleyan University, where she received a teaching degree. June taught first grade in Bexley, OH. After raising Dan and Becky, June received a degree of Master of Science in Education in 1996 from the University of Oshkosh. June worked for 14 years as an Instructor at NWTC, including teaching Math, Reading and Computing Skills on-site at Schreiber Foods in Green Bay.

June is survived by her son Dan Vogel (Nancy Vogel) of Grafton, WI, daughter Becky Vogel (Brett Peppler) of Sydney Australia and grandchildren Jason Vogel, Ryan, Sydney and Hannah Mitchell. June is preceded in death by her parents and older brother Dr. Gene Adkins and sister-in-law Jean Adkins.

June loved being a grandma, traveling, music, gardening, reading, watching the Packers and discussing politics. June was outgoing, gregarious, and a good friend to many people. She enjoyed her Bridge group, meeting with her Investment Club and her Ashwaubenon neighborhood Sewing group. June volunteered at Bellin Hospital and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Green Bay.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 16, from 10:00 am until 10:45 am at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave, De Pere. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established for the and the .

Dan and Becky would like to thank Rita Kilmer for her loving friendship with June over many years and her enormous help over the past few years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019
